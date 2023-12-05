SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Among the stockpile of illegal items found in the Fusco brothers’ home, were various parts used to create ‘ghost guns.’

Just about anyone with access to a computer can figure out how to assemble a ghost gun, criminals across the country, and increasingly more in the commonwealth are taking advantage.

Unregulated firearms, easily accessible to minors and unauthorized users without a background check, haunting our communities, and law enforcement alike. ‘Ghost guns’ are untraceable firearms that don’t have serial numbers. They can be easily purchased online, often in a kit that comes with parts to assemble at home.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh tells 22News, “They’re dangerous because it’s individuals who may not have an LTC, they may be using them for criminal purposes and when you shoot a ghost gun depending on how its made, it’s not going to fire like a regulated firearm would.” That means a higher chance of serious injury.

Because these weapons are nearly impossible to trace, it makes it that much harder for law enforcement to gauge just how many are circulating in the streets.

Walsh adding, “If there’s a shooting, you’re going to get the shell casings and different evidence but unless that ghost gun is found immediately at that scene, you’re not going to be able to tell if that’s a ghost gun or a different type of firearm that’s being used. “

Back in October, house democrats were pushing for stricter restrictions on ghost guns. Representative Carlos Gonzalez tells 22News where that legislation stands, “We’re hoping that our senate colleagues do the same in the near future so we can address this issue head on. I think it’s important for cities like Springfield and other cities and towns because guns are impacting us in so, in more ways than one.”

Looking at data available from last year, the amount of ghost guns seized in total state-wide had increased by 75% from the year prior.