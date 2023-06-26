SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are hearing from more Springfield city leaders, and members of the Springfield community, after an increase in violent crimes has caused concern over public safety.

It was a call to action Monday evening, to fund resources, in order to address the root of gun violence in Springfield, “Don’t let the street tell you that your family is the street, your family are the ones who are worried day in and day out about you,” says Minister Isaac Byrd of Progressive Community Baptist Church.

A string of gun violence, plaguing the city streets of Springfield. Two deadly double shootings over the weekend, Four shootings over the past three weeks. Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst, telling 22News, “It is an endemic and a public health crisis that requires attention, resources, and community involvement.”

Springfield residents who’ve experience gun violence first hand, saying enough is enough, “We deserve to be at the table, families who have lost their loved ones, communities that live everyday in that neighborhood listening to gun shots,” Juanita Batchelor, Founder of The Darrell Lee Jenkins Center, tells 22News.

City leader, Tracye Whitfield, calling to action, to address gun violence at its source, and a major part of that, they say is funding mental health, “Funding should go into the hands of all these organizations out here, that’s really out here doing the work, that have the ‘lived it’ experience, that can make change and talk to the youth in our communities.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno, says he will be meeting with public safety officials to discuss measures to address the recent uptick of violence, including continued efforts to fund public outreach. Sarno adds, “I fund a myriad of social service agencies, non profits, community centers, mental health reentry programs with Sheriff Cocchi, ROCA, so there is plenty of opportunity for people to do the right thing.”