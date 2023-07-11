HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy rain that swept through western Massachusetts and other areas across the Northeast has led to challenges as communities work to recover, and though conditions have dried out, water levels continued to rise, raising flooding concerns in several areas.

Preparations were made ahead of time to ensure the dam could handle the impact brought by these conditions. Rising water levels Tuesday, causing flooding concerns in parts of Hampden and Hampshire counties.

By the Holyoke Dam, people said that they couldn’t remember seeing the water levels this high, especially for this time of year. William Rohan of Holyoke saying, “usually this time of year, there’s spots on the river where it hasn’t rained that much you could almost walk across the river. But I haven’t seen it this high in July, I don’t ever recall anything like this.”

A spokesperson for Holyoke Gas and Electric said a control plan was initiated on Monday, in case of potential flood conditions. But according to the National Weather Service, areas are categorized at the ‘flood’ stage when water reaches 9 feet.

The Connecticut River at Holyoke was just shy of that, hitting 8.8 feet as of 2 p.m. Even still, some shared concerns over what they saw as a rare weather event, like Steven Biela of Holyoke, “Well, I think it’s part of climate change. We’re seeing more water than we have before especially in this area. I think we should start paying attention to what nature is saying.”

It’s expected that the water will crest later Tuesday night, and gradually go back down to normal over the next few days.