Risk for EEE now over in western Massachusetts

Hampden County

(Map provided courtesy of NOAA, Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University on Massachusetts.gov)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – There is no longer a risk for EEE, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties since a hard frost has taken place in those areas.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, when temperatures reach between 27 and 29 degrees Fahrenheit over wide geographic areas, the risk for mosquito-borne disease is considered to have ended inside that area.

The map provided by the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University shows the lowest temperatures reached since July 1.

🦟❗️EEE Risk Ends in Easthampton🦟❗️When temperatures between 27-29 degrees Fahrenheit have occurred over wide…

Posted by Easthampton Health Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

