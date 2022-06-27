SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Driving by the Connecticut River that runs through Springfield and Agawam, drivers may have noticed construction ramping up. It’s called the River Crossing Project, and it aims to construct new water treatment pipes.

The project started in 2019 to replace some water infrastructure and now they’re getting ready to install three new river-crossing pipes.

22News was actually able to go onto one of the piers on Monday to get a closer look at the progress. The pipes they are replacing will transport wastewater from the city across the river to the treatment plant on Bondi’s Island.

They’re also replacing the York Street Pump Station. One pipe is from the ’70s, and another one is from 1938, and they’ve been in continuous use since then.

That’s why Katie Shea a Communications Specialist with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said it’s important to replace them.

“They haven’t been able to come offline for maintenance or repairs because we need them to be able to serve our city,” Shea told 22News.

This ramped-up construction will continue until we reach the colder months. The project is expected to wrap up next year.

If you are out on your boat; there is room for you to be able to cross through the construction zone. Although, be advised that they do have buoys out telling you to slow down.