SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pair of river otters were seen in the Watershops Pond last week in Springfield.

Photos shared by Betsy Mason of Springfield show two river otters swimming in the pond. Betsy told 22News, “Never ever suspected we would have such cool wildlife right in the middle of our city!”

Credit: Betsy Mason

Credit: Betsy Mason

Credit: Betsy Mason

River otters are semi-aquatic mammals that can be found in lakes, rivers and coastal habitats in Massachusetts. They were once hardly ever seen due to low population, however, with better conservation of wetlands and pollution control, the river otter population has increased.

Their short legs, webbed feet, whiskers and long tails make them efficient underwater hunters in the day or night. River otters can also close their nostrils and ears while underwater and hold their breath for up to eight minutes!

If you see wildlife in your neighborhood you can send videos and photos to reportiit@wwlp.com!