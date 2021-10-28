Riverdale Plaza businesses closed Thursday due to water main break

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shops in the Riverdale Plaza had to be closed Thursday evening due to a water main break in the parking lot.

Crews say the break was caused by old age and that the system was built in the 70s. The shops in the plaza are to be reopen on Friday.

“It was kind of crazy, we were coming down here and it was just basically dead. We saw the construction and saw everything going on, walked up to the Halloween store it was closed, looked to the left and looked to the right and every store was closed,” said Sean Roach from Southington, Connecticut.

This is now the third water main break in the area of West Springfield this year.