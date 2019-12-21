Riverdale Shops in West Springfield busy with last-minute holiday shoppers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The official countdown has begun for the last shopping weekend before Christmas.

Kohls in the Riverdale Shops is a convenient store for local residents. Kohls is making sure that you get everything checked off your list in time by staying open 24 hours for the holiday season.

From Friday night until December 23, Kohls will be open 24 hours. As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, many people told 22News they still prefer to pick out items in store.

For some, holiday shopping has become more of a bonding experience and less of a chore.

“I’m looking for gifts for the family, little brother,” said Sean from Monson. “I like looking around at the stuff it’s fun, especially with her.”

If you still haven’t finished your holiday shopping, maybe it’s because you just aren’t sure what to get your loved ones. For the 13th year in a row, gift cards remain the most popular item on wish lists, that’s according to the National Retail Federation.

Followed by clothing, books and other media.

Holiday Traffic:

Expect to run into some traffic when you hit the stores this weekend. At the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield Friday night, parking spots were few and far between as stores extended their hours to help with the holiday rush.

The best advice: give yourself plenty of time and pack your patience.