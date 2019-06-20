Riverfront Park in Springfield reopens after $3.3M renovation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield on Wednesday night unveiled a monument that pays tribute to the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Now that the renovations at Riverfront Park are finished, residents and local businesses will be taking advantage of the outdoor area.

Despite a little rain on Thursday, people were still taking full advantage of the newly renovated Riverfront Park in Springfield. The park recently reopened after undergoing multi-million-dollar upgrade.

Some of the improvements include renovation of Festival Field, new fencing and lighting, all new walkways, and the addition of splash pad for children. Riverfront Park also now features the new 9/11 memorial.

The memorial’s dedication was the first major event held at Riverfront Park since it’s $3.3 million renovation.

“With all downtown parking and all the areas, you can walk,” said Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield. “I think you can have some major events down there because they have Festival Field, which is a big field and another lower field, I think they will go on to do some major events down there.”

The next big event coming to Riverfront Park is Star Spangled Springfield, the 4th of July celebration hosted by the Spirit of Springfield. This year will be an extended event with activities for the whole family.

It begins at 6 p.m. and will include fireworks at the end of the night.

In addition to the multi-million-dollar overhaul of Riverfront Park, the City of Springfield still has plans for even more improvements.