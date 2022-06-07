CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year 3.5 million senior citizens fall victim to financial fraud. Chicopee’s elderly population took steps against it happening to them on Tuesday.

They filled the Rivermills Senior Center for a financial elder abuse workshop sponsored by the Polish National Credit Union.

Chicopee’s Police Chief Patrick Major confirmed the realities of the danger and provided suggestions how seniors should avoid being victimized by unscrupulous con artists.

“We’re aware of cases that happen all the time, whether it’s local or there’s outside foreign actors attempting to get into people, whether through the internet or social media and start asking for money that way,” Chief Major told 22News.

The audience was alerted to the more common types of financial elder abuse such as having their checks cashed without permission, an example of abuse committed by relatives and caregivers.