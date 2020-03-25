RMV announces appointment-only reservation system, additional changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is announcing several additional changes effective immediately.

According to a news release sent to 22News, an appointment-only reservation system is being implemented for certain necessary and required in-person transactions at eight RMV Service Centers that are currently opened. Transactions include commercial driving license as well as new registrations. To reserve an appointment, click here.

In addition, applying for and initiating a suspension hearing will continue to require in-person visits, however, hearings are now being taken over the phone. A hearings officer will call customers directly to conduct their suspension hearing by phone. Some suspended customers may already be able to complete the reinstatement process and payment online if all other outstanding requirements have been met by visiting Mass.gov/rmv and selecting “Pay my Reinstatement Fees.” Locations that are taking hearings processing will provide customers tickets on a limited first-come-first-serve basis.

A 60-day extension is applied for CDL Medical Certificates that have expired or will expire after March 1. The extension will prevent license downgrades and elective medical visits during the State of Emergency.

The suspension of issuing new REAL IDs and knowledge/written exams for non-commercial learner’s permits is effective until April 7.