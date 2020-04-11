1  of  3
Massachusetts RMV extends renewal deadlines for drivers licenses

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is further extending deadlines for expired drivers licenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to mass.gov, drivers licenses expiring between March 10 and April 30 will be extended for 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted.

The deadline extension includes school bus and driving school licenses. Commercial drivers licenses are also now eligible for online renewal.

All passenger and motorcycle road tests have also been canceled through May 4.

