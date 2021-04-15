RMV inspection system outage continues, Governor Baker assures safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The RMV inspection system is still down but Governor Baker says there shouldn’t be a safety worry about cars that haven’t been able to get inspections.

Governor Baker says he expects Applus Technologies, the company of the system, to compensate service stations who have been financially impacted by the shutdown. Inspection shops are still in phase two of three for restoring the system.

They told 22News they do expect a rush of people once the system is back up, and echoed Governor Baker’s point that vehicles on the road currently are safe.

Michael Hyder of Boston Road Service in Springfield told 22News, “We run two bays here so it goes quick but there’s definitely going to be some lines. But the extension will help spread things out. I think if we were going to go on a month plus, it could become a safety concern but at this point in time I think everyone is okay.”

Inspection places were told by the state that the system will be up and running on Saturday. The deadline for March or April expired stickers to get inspections was moved to May 31st.