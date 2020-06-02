RMV reminding residents to schedule appointments ahead of time

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many scheduled events and deadlines to be rescheduled and pushed back, including extensions at the RMV.

Driver’s licenses and ID cards, including Commercial Driver’s Licenses that expired or will expire in March, April, and May 2020 will now expire in September. Annual motor vehicle safety and emissions inspection stickers that have expired or will expire in March, April, and May have been extended until July 31.

Sandra Marsian of AAA Pioneer Valley told 22News that the extended deadlines are a good way to make sure you have all the documentation needed for your renewals.

“Even if you’re just doing a standard license renewal and you’re not looking to secure the Real ID, more documentation is needed than in past years like proof of residence and other documents. People shouldn’t assume they can come in with their license and just a get a new one because it is much more involved than that,” said Marsian.

All transactions at the RMV and AAA must be scheduled by appointment. Many who went to the RMV in Springfield Tuesday said they hope it stays this way.

Evan Grimes of Ludlow told 22News, “No lines no waiting, I just talked to a teller and they told me where to go and my number got called right away, no waiting and I was done in about 20 minutes.”

You can find out the exact deadline and documentation for your next RMV appointment on the Mass.gov website.