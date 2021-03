GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – West Hartland Road will be closed Monday through Thursday this week while DPW crews remove roadside trees.

West Hartland Road will be closed to through traffic on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to the town of Granville, work will start south of the Hubbard River and continue south towards the Connecticut state line.