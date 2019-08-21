Temporary road closure on Oak and West Main Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Oak and West Main Street will require a temporary road closure, detour and traffic shifts due to construction in Chicopee.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor’s Kos’s Office, the demolition of the Uniroyal building will remain in progress until Friday.

Access to Oak Street is scheduled to be temporarily closed. West Main Street traffic will have closed road signs past the driveway entrance to the Falls View Apartments. Local property owners, residents, and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Watch Live Traffic Map Here

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. Detour signs and electronic message boards will be in place.

The blocked-off areas as well as the demolition can be seen in the camera links released by the city below:



CAM 156 https://camstreamer.com/yt-redirect/1481e32d3187ea2/S-16089

CAM 157 https://camstreamer.com/yt-redirect/dce8ed2c4c256d6/S-16010

CAM 158 https://camstreamer.com/yt-redirect/64af5bf155727e4/S-16087

CAM 159 https://camstreamer.com/yt-redirect/a9505fbc21d95cd/S-16091

