SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major road improvements could be coming to a roadway in Springfield notorious for serious and even deadly car crashes.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Bill includes $2.3 million secured for road improvements to Page Boulevard. The project would include $1 million for safety improvements to the intersection of Page Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue and $800,000 for a traffic signal installation at another intersection of the boulevard with Bircham Street.

MAP: Page Boulevard in Springfield

State Representative Orlando Ramos secured that funding and is hopeful these improvements will make the street safer.

“The problem has existed on Page Boulevard for many years–the Neighborhood Council and the neighbors have been doing whatever they can to get cars to slow down, but now it is the time for the state and the city to step up with the funding to make sure that we do something different because the traffic pattern there right now is not working,” said State Representative Orlando Ramos.

The bill has passed the House of Representatives and will now go to the Senate for consideration.