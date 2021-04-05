Road paving to cause closures in Agawam and West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic will be down to one lane in parts of Agawam and West Springfield this week.

MassDOT will be paving the roads leading to the Morgan Sullivan Bridge, and the work will take place each day between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. During those times drivers should expect delays.

Springfield Street in Agawam will be paved Tuesday, followed by Main Street on Wednesday. River Street in West Springfield will be reduced to one lane on Thursday.

Similar closures are also planned for next week.