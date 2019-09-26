Road rage video: Motorcyclist vs. truck driver in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Road rage can lead to extremely dangerous situations and could result in serious criminal charges.

A 22News viewer sent this video of the aftermath of a road rage incident on Main street in Holyoke. In the video, a motorcyclist could be seen arguing with a pickup truck driver and holding on to the vehicle for a second when it rolled away and eventually hitting a utility pole down the street.

This incident only resulted in property damage, but sometimes people are hurt or even killed in road rage confrontations. It’s best not to engage drivers who make you angry on the road.

“If something like that happens, I probably would avoid it and try to drive safely away from and if it’s too bad I probably would call the cops,” said Sanjoi Patel of West Springfield.

If you feel threatened by someone else when driving the best thing to do is continue to drive and call the police. The driver in the video could be charged with a felony.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk explained, “If you use your vehicle as a weapon towards someone that’s a felony obviously if you get into some type of a first fight you have assault and battery. [With] road rage, there isn’t really a charge but it’s what happens after your road rage event that gets you into trouble.”

To avoid or prevent road rage, AAA suggests you not cause another driver to change their speed or direction. They also urge you to avoid eye contact, not make gestures, and maintain space around your vehicle.