CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee DPW will be closing eastbound traffic on East Main Street beginning on Tuesday.

East Main Street from the American Legion Memorial Bridge easterly to the Springfield City Line will be closed for a road resurfacing project beginning Tuesday, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

The closure will be during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the project is expected to take four weeks. A detour will be in place during those hours for the duration of the project.

Fuller Road is also under construction, and structures are currently being raised in preparation for a potential mid-May final paving. Drivers are encouraged to take these construction projects into consideration when traveling.