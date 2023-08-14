WALES, Mass. (WWLP) -Several roads in Wales are being worked on beginning on Monday.
According to the Wales Police Department, Lake George Road and Route 19 will be worked on starting Monday and throughout most of the week.
There is no set time on when the road work will be completed, or the kind of work is being done.
