LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Road work will be taking place on Monday on Ellington Street in Longmeadow until Wednesday.

According to the Town of Longmeadow, road work has been scheduled on Ellington Street from Monday to Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

During the road work, there will be no on-street parking on Ellington Street.