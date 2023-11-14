HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that they will be conducting work on I-391 north on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

All northbound traffic on 391 in Holyoke will be detoured off the highway. Drivers that are traveling northbound will take exit 5, (Main Street), and travel to Appleton Street, to Maple Street, and then to Resnic Boulevard.

Once the work is completed, I-391 northbound exits 5 and 6B, (Commercial Street), will be reopened.

Signs will be in place to guide drivers through the affected areas. Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.