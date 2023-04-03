WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Road work will begin Monday on Western Avenue in Westfield throughout April.

According to the Westfield Police Department, beginning on Monday, road work will continue on Western Avenue during April. Road milling and paving will also be done beginning at Granville Road and continuing east to Noble Hospital.

The roadway will be down to one lane at times as well as large machinery will be in use on the road. It is advised to use another route when traveling to avoid road work.