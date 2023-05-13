WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads in Wilbraham will be closed on Saturday for a Hill Climb event.

On Saturday, the northbound lane of Main Street between Tinkham Road and Burt Lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the Town of Wilbraham. Monson Road will also be closed to all traffic between Main Street and Ridge Road for the Hill Climb.

The southbound lane of Main Street will remain completely open during the event. There are also several parking bans for the event between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Vehicles that are parked while attending the town-wide tag sale may also temporarily park on these streets but tag sale parking will be limited to twenty (20) minutes: