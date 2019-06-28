Rob Gronkowski makes appearance at MGM Springfield and Hampden golf tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a stop at MGM Springfield on Thursday.

“We’re happy to be a part of your retirement plan,” MGM Springfield stated on Facebook.

This was not his first appearance at the Springfield casino. Back in May, Gronk celebrated his 30th birthday at MGM Springfield.

Gronk also made a visit to the Great Horse Country Club in Hampden on Thursday.

The club told 22News Gronk was there as part of the Greg Hill celebrity golf tournament. The Greg Hill charity most recently has been raising money for the families and victims of the motorcycle accident in that killed seven in New Hampshire.