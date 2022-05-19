AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A new proposal that would make the area of an elementary school safer for students who walk and bike to school.

MassDOT held a public hearing to discuss the design for “Robinson Park Elementary School Safe Routes to School” project. The “shared use path” project would create a direct path from Maple Street corridor to the school.

“Agawam is an active community that wants to establish a safe routes to school committee and participate in the Baystate biking program.”

A raised three-way stop at the intersection of Bridge and Maple street, along with pedestrian curb ramps are part of the proposal.