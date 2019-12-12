Roca Springfield educates public on substance use disorder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents, educators, and community leaders are better educated on substance use disorder among young people.

A town hall was held Wednesday evening at Roca Springfield. The event was organized by the Gandara Center’s “Stop Access Springfield Coalition.”

Just this week the DEA announced the arrests of hundreds of suspected drug traffickers across New England, accused of selling a multitude of drugs including Fentanyl.

The Gandara Center is on the front lines of the region’s epidemic.

Coalition coordinator, Malikah Jeffries told 22News, “The Gandara Center actually has been hosting throughout Springfield and Holyoke, our Narcan training. Just so people can have that basic information and also to have that safety piece.”

Narcan is a drug that reverses an opioid overdose. The Gandara Center plans to hold more panel discussions at town halls in the future.