SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Roca Springfield will host an open house event on Monday showcasing its “trauma-informed support for young men and women in the region.”

According to a news release sent to 22News from Melwood Global, the event will be hosted by state Senator Adam Gomez and will feature Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi.

Roca focuses on a national effort to disrupt the cycle of incarceration and poverty of high-risk young people after being founded in 1988, and has experienced success in 21 communities across Massachusetts, Hartford, Connecticut, and Baltimore.

Roca Springfield’s new Director Solomon Baymon is a seasoned leader and Springfield native who brings with him 15 years of experience in the criminal justice field and will be at the event. The open house will take place at Roca Springfield’s 29 School Street on Monday at 10:00 a.m.