Rock 102’s 26th annual Mayflower Marathon raising money for Open Pantry in Springfield

Hampden County

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon is getting underway Monday morning to raise money for the Open Pantry.

The 26th annual Mayflower Marathon started around 5 a.m. The guys of Rock 102 will broadcast for 52 hours and go until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Typically, the radiothon would accompany a live event at the Basketball Hall of Fame featuring a food drive, but this year funds and food will be collected virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
You can call 413-293-1021 to donate over the phone or you can donate online.

Last year, the marathon raised a record-setting $140,000 worth of food and donations. The food donations filled five tractor-trailers full which sustained the pantry for food and funds all the way through March. It typically feeds 140 families every day. That number is much higher in the current pandemic.

