Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon raises $127K, four truckloads of food for Open Pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 28th Annual Mayflower Marathon from Rock-102 that benefits the open pantry of Springfield has officially come to an end.

Hosted by The Bax and O’Brien show, they spent 52 hours broadcasting from the Basketball Hall of Fame. This year they raised more than $127,000 in food and funds for the Open Pantry Community Services.

Mike Baxendale and Steve Nagel, radio hosts at the Mayflower Marathon, told 22News, “The important thing is to remember that the Open Pantry needs help all year long. The Mayflower Marathon is a great help to them but people sometimes sleep on the idea that their services are needed 12 months of the year, it’s not just Thanksgiving or just through the winter, its all year long.”

They said the food collected at the Marathon lasts the pantry through March. Their goal was to fill three semi-trailers and they did so and more, having to call in a fourth truck for all the donations.