Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon raises over $72k for Open Pantry in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual fundraising event collected tens of thousands of dollars to help people in need here in western Massachusetts.

Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon ended Wednesday morning and raised a total of $72,458 collected for the Open Pantry in Springfield.

Bax and O’Brien broadcasted for 52 hours straight to raise this money. Typically, the crew collects food and monetary donations around the clock at the basketball hall of fame, but this year’s drive had to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.