Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon raising money for open pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re about 36 hours into Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon.

Bax and O’Brien are broadcasting for 52 hours straight to help raise money for the open pantry. Typically, the crew collects food and monetary donations around the clock at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

This year’s drive had to go virtual due to the pandemic, but that’s not stopping anyone from donating. So far, they’ve raised more than $36,000.

The Mayflower Marathon ends Wednesday at 10 a.m.

To donate call 413-239-1021 or to donate online visit http://openpantry.org/donate.

