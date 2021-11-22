Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon returns in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon is back for 2021; the event hopes to fill three, 48-foot trailers with non-perishable food donations.

All donations will go to the Open Pantry located in Springfield. Participants are asked to bring non perishable food donations to the south lot at the Basketball Hall Of Fame. Those interested in contributing financially can do so on their website.

Latest total at the Mayflower Marathon…$8,543.78!!! pic.twitter.com/ZakMIpHwAG — Mike Baxendale (@BaxatRock102) November 22, 2021

To promote the donation drive, the Rock 102’s Bax and O’Brian will run a 52-hour broadcast. The broadcast will start from 5:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22nd and run until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24th. The duo will be live from the Basketball Hall Of Fame in downtown Springfield.