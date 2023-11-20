SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic local fundraiser kicks off Monday morning, Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon to benefit the Open Pantry.

Rock 102’s Bax and Nagle will be broadcasting for 52 hours to raise money and food donations for Open Pantry at the South End Market at MGM Springfield.

The broadcast officially began at 5:30 a.m. and runs through 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Last year, the drive raised more than $170,000 and filled three trucks with non-perishable food. They hope to raise more money and fill up a fourth truck.

You can make financial donations at the Rock 102 website, or bring food donations down here to MGM any time during the marathon. This food and fundraiser is crucial to the work of the pantry, which distributed more than 476,000 pounds of food to people in need last year just through their Emergency Pantry program.

In addition, their Loaves and Fishes kitchen prepared and served 36,000 meals. They also have their two biggest holiday meals coming up, so it’s the perfect time of year to pitch in and help feed people in need.