‘Rock & Roll Christmas’ concert held for seniors at Holyoke country club

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock & Roll made spirits bright this holiday season.

The Holyoke Police Department and Chief David Pratt hosted their 20th Annual Senior Citizen “Rock & Roll Christmas.” The dinner and music show was held at the Wyckoff Country Club Monday night.

Mayor Joshua Garcia was also in attendance, he told 22News why this annual community event is important, “Pride and civic engagement is important. Whether you’re part of our young population or older population, we want people to know that we’re here to take care of our residents and engage them in positive activity so that we keep traditions going,”

The seniors in attendance were bused in from all over Holyoke to enjoy the annual party and were all sent home with holiday favorites.