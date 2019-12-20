Rock salt corrodes your car faster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The chemicals and salt-filled de-icers DPW crews use to treat icy roads could be damaging your car.

City Tire Service Manager Travis Koske showed 22News the corrosive effects on this 2010 car.

Koske said the stronger chemicals, along with the weaker metals used in today’s cars cause your car’s undercarriage to rot quicker.

“You’ve got rock salt which is corrosive, bigger chunk stay on top of the road and it melts the snow and you also have calcium chloride which gets in the cracks,” said Koske. “The problem is that it sticks on all your parts, the frame, inside your frame, rots it from the inside out.”

To combat corrosion, Koske recommends visiting a car wash once a week during the winter to making sure your car’s undercarriage is thoroughly cleaned of any remaining chemicals or salt.