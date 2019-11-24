Rockey’s Ace Hardware kicks off annual ‘Round Up for Kids’ fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rocky’s Ace Hardware kicks off its annual “Round Up for Kids” fundraiser to support local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

According to a news release sent to 22News, during the Round Up, customers are asked to round up their purchase total to the next dollar with the difference in price being donated to CMN hospitals.

“The Round Up is what really gets us in the holiday spirit each year. Children have a special appreciation for the season, so it’s the perfect time for this opportunity to help ensure they always receive the very best care.” “Every year, our customers break their own record for incredible generosity.” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone

Our Annual Round-Up for Kids Fundraiser is back! Round-up your purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference… Posted by Rocky's Ace Hardware on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Last year, Ace Hardware customers across the nation raised nearly $4 million. Donations this year are accepted until Sunday, December 1.