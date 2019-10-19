Rocky’s Ace Hardware, local fire departments promote fire safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October is National Fire Safety Month and Rocky’s Ace Hardware teamed up with local fire departments in seven states to educate the public on fire safety Saturday.

“Have a plan, change your detectors and batteries, and stay safe,” advises Springfield firefighter Steve Martinez.

Responsible behavior dealing with fire is important year-round. From summer barbecues to fall leaf burns and even winter heating. Rocky’s representatives, wanted to drive year-round safety home on Saturday.

“The fire safety thing shouldn’t be just a single day in my opinion. I feel like every day should be concerning about the fire safety,” said sales associate Justin Branco. “There’s fires in peoples homes random sheds, anywhere literally every single day and people don’t pay enough attention to it.”

The event featured grilling demonstrations and fire prevention safety information from the Springfield fire department.

As the weather gets colder, everyone should remain safety conscious and remember winter weather doesn’t put out fires.

Springfield Fire Department Inspector Pablo Flores told 22News that fire safety is always a concern in the colder months.

“We push it this month just because it starts to get a little colder, people start to take the batteries out of smoke detectors,” Flores explained.

Flores told 22News that in the winter people need to be careful with space heaters and power cords that could potentially cause a fire if used incorrectly.

He recommended people should buy a surge protector because it will shut your cords off on its own if it gets too hot. Even the placement of your winter heaters can decrease the risk of a devastating fire.

“A lot of people like to get in the house and get warmed up real quickly but we suggest having three feet between the heating unit and the couch, the curtains the rugs – anything that could actually flame up,” he warned.

Springfield Fire Prevention Department says residents should have a smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector to be completely safe in their homes.