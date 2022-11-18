SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rocky’s Ace Hardware begins its semi-annual “Round Up for Kids” fundraiser.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware is one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers with 47 locations in nine states, according to a news release sent to 22News from Rocky’s Ace Hardware. The fundraiser extends through Monday, November 28, and customers are asked to round up their purchase total to the next dollar. The difference will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

“This Round Up really gets us in the holiday spirit each year,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “CMN helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital to get the best possible medical treatment.”

This is the third “Round Up for Kids” Rocky’s has held just this year, with 100% of the funds raised going to benefit local CMN Hospitals including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts. and Connecticut Children’s Hospital and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Connecticut.

The Rocky’s Ace Hardware stores that are participating in this fundraiser include:

Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield

Agawam

East Longmeadow

Westfield

Ludlow

Palmer

South Hadley

Vernon and Stamford locations in Connecticut

“We are proud to continue our support for CMN and the important work they do for children in our community,” Falcone said. “We look forward to another very successful campaign thanks to the generosity of our customers.”