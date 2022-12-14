SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rocky’s Ace Hardware hosts the 12th annual “Round Up for Pets” fundraiser.

Now through December 24, customers will be asked to round up their purchases to the next dollar, and the difference will be donated to local animal shelters, according to a news release sent to 22News from Rocky’s Ace Hardware, one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers.

Rocky’s locations that are taking part in the fundraiser include the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield and the stores in Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer, and South Hadley. Local shelters that will be benefiting from the year round-up include the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center, Concerned Citizens for Animals, The Homeless Cat Project, Agawam Friends of Homeless Cats, Second Chance Animal Shelter, Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, and Westfield Animal Shelter.

“Animals add a lot of joy to our lives all year long, and we wanted to do something for those who have not yet found their forever homes,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “Our local shelters rely on community support to provide animals in transition with the love and care they desperately need.”

“We are proud to continue our support for local animal shelters,” Falcone said. “We are grateful for the services they provide and look forward to another successful campaign thanks to the generosity of our customers.”