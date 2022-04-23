SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand re-opening in Springfield on Saturday, the Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Liberty Street celebrated after months of construction.

The company’s CEO, Rocco Falcone, told 22News that a major theme of the renovations was helping the store compete against internet sellers.

“We have been competing against the internet for years, we are expanding in categories that are internet proof. We completely remodeled the store and added a lot more inventory. We expanded the grilling, we’ve added fishing, we have a new expanded paint department,” said Falcone.

The store has been open for a couple months now.