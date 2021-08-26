Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield to remain closed this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will remain closed for the rest of the week as crews survey the building for mold and properly treat it.

Trial Court Spokesperson Erika Gully-Santiago told 22News a mold remediation company surveyed the building Thursday for mold-like growths in the building. They determined chemical remediation would be the most effective approach to clean the building. The company is expected to be in the building through the weekend, therefore the building will continue to be closed for the rest of the week.

Important Superior Court matters will be handled remotely at the Franklin County Superior Court in Greenfield. All other court cases have been rescheduled.

District Court arraignments will be done remotely at the Westfield District Court. Emergency court hearings will be handled at the Chicopee District Court. No jury were scheduled for Thursday, Friday or next week.

On Wednesday, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced that his staff will no longer work inside the courthouse due to a serious mold issue in the building. Gulluni emailed his staff Wednesday morning, telling theme to evacuated the building and move their work into his office in Tower Square.