SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield re-opened Wednesday after a days-long deep cleaning, but plaintiffs who had sued to close the courthouse say the cleaning did not go far enough.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the Trial Court are planning to hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss what they call the “disappointing results of the recent ‘deep clean.'” Further, they allege that the inadequate cleaning was a breach of the settlement agreement they had reached with the Trial Court back in May. That settlement avoided a trial before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

A study earlier this year found toxic, potentially cancer-causing mold inside the courthouse building.

22News will be covering Thursday’s news conference, which you can watch streaming live on WWLP.com and on the 22News mobile app.