Rolling rally in Palmer shows support for President Trump

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump’s western Massachusetts supporters expressed concern for the President’s health as they began their pre-planned rolling rally Saturday afternoon in Palmer.

Like everyone else, they’ve been following the medical updates on President Trump’s COVID-19 condition.

22News spoke with Monson resident, Domenic Picardi, who told us, “We see some people who wish him ill but no one is immune, we hope he recovers well.”

Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Kevin O’Connor was among the President’s supporters participating in the rolling rally early Saturday afternoon. He too had kind words for the President.

“My hopes and prayers are with the Trump family right now,” O’Connor said. “My Dad had COVID-19. He almost died of it. He got through it. This has hit my family personally.”

The 100 or more taking part in the rally headed east to the Worcester county town of Leicester, some 35 miles away.