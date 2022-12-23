RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – No injuries were reported following a rollover crash in Russell Friday morning.

Police from the Russell – Montgomery Police Department and State Police were called to the accident on Blandford Road near the area of Dickinson Hill Road. Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and flipped over the guardrail, landing on its side in a brook.

Credit: Russell – Montgomery Police Department

The driver was able to safely escape the vehicle and was not injured. A towing crew was called to help remove the vehicle from the brook. State Police are investigating the accident.