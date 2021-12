HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was called to a rollover accident on Pine Street and Resnic Boulevard.

At around Tuesday at midnight the fire and rescue squad came across a small pick-up truck that was found rolled over onto its side. The team was able to remove the driver from the vehicle using hydraulic tools, and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At this time there is no other information available and no other injuries have been reported.