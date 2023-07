SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to State Street for a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

According to the Springfield Fire Department Fire Capt. Drew Garrett, at about 4:30 p.m. on 1219 State Street, fire crews arrived to find a car on its side with visible exterior damage. Fire Capt. Garrett says one occupant was extricated and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.