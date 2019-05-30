Rollover accidents on local highways raise questions about driver safety

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two big rig rollover accidents in just two days in western Massachusetts raises new questions about driver safety not just for truck drivers, but all drivers.

22News spoke with a truck driver Wednesday night who said he encounters dangerous situations every single time he gets behind the wheel to do his job.

Jose Santiago’s office is behind the wheel in the cab of a tractor-trailer. He’s been driving big-rigs for 22 years.

Santiago told 22News not a day goes by where he doesn’t witness a passenger car cutting him off or other truckers, but he doesn’t think drivers do it on purpose. Often times drivers don’t understand that 18-wheelers are carrying a lot of weight and it takes more time to slow down or stop.

Santiago said, “They get in front of the truck, and they hit the brake. It’s happening every second of every day.”

Over the course of just two days, there were two accidents involving tractor-trailers in western Massachusetts.

One at the Chicopee Curve backed up traffic for miles on I-91 North early Tuesday morning. The driver had to be removed from the rig. On Wednesday a tractor-trailer unit tipped over on the MassPike on-ramp in Chicopee.

State Police are still investigating both crashes.

Santiago told 22News highway safety takes teamwork. He explained, “Together, everybody, piece by piece, so it can be safe, and we can save a lot of lives.”

There are federal rules for the number of hours a truck driver can drive. They’re called “daily” limits.

A truck driver can drive up to 11 hours during a period of 14 consecutive hours and then only after being off duty for 10 or more consecutive hours.

