RUSSELL/MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is uninjured after a rollover accident on Route 20 in Russell-Montgomery on Monday.

The Russell-Montgomery Police Department was sent to Route 20 near the Huntington line for a reported rollover accident. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle resting on the driver’s side.

Russell-Montgomery Police Department

The operator of the vehicle managed to escape and was uninjured after the crash. The accident is being investigation by Russell-Montgomery Police Department.